APP12-020222 ISLAMABAD: February 02  Managing Director PBM, Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar and Director Fatima Jinnah Women University, Dr. Shoaib Akhtar exchanging the documents of MoU to support the deserving students in FJWU. APP
Managing Director PBM, Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar and Director Institute of Cost and Management Accountant, Abdul Hafeez signing the MoU to support the deserving students of the institute

Managing Director PBM, Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar and Vice President Transparent Hands Trust, Kashif Moeen exchanging the documents of MoU for the provision of cochlear implants to the deaf and mute children

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi during call on with US Secy of Navy Carlos Del Toro during his official visit to USA

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi exchanging views with Chief of German Navy during 24th International Sea Power Symposium

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi exchanging views with H.E Mr Seyed Mouhammad Ali Hosseini, Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan at Naval Headquarters

Senator in waiting Sana Jamali, exchanging views with Mr. Adel Bin Abdul Rahman Al- Asoomi, President of the Arab Parliament upon his arrival at Islamabad international Airport

Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani exchanging views with Bulgarian Ambassador, Mrs. Irena Gancheva at Parliament House

Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Malik Zaheer Abbas and President IIUI Dr. Hathal Hamoud Al-Otaibi exchanging the documents of MoU to support the poor students in IIUI

Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Malik Zaheer Abbas exchanging the documents of MoU with Principal Saidu Medical College to support the deserving students of the institution in Swat

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi exchanging views with Commander Azerbaijan Naval Forces, Rear Admiral Subhan Bakirov at Naval Headquarters

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah distributing free property rights documents of New Labour City Flats among the poor labourers

Vice Chancellor, Barani Agriculture University Rawalpindi, Prof. Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman and Vice Chancellor of University of Gambia Prof Dr Faqeer Anjum exchanging documents after signing an MoU

