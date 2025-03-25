21 C
Islamabad
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Senator Capt. Shaheen Khalid Butt and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme, Senator Rubina Khalid in a Ramadan Packages Distribution Ceremony organized by Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT)

APP37-250325 ISLAMABAD: March 25 - Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Senator Capt. Shaheen Khalid Butt and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme, Senator Rubina Khalid in a Ramadan Packages Distribution Ceremony organized by Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT). APP/ABB
