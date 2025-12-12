Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Senator Capt. Shaheen Khalid Butt in a group photo with Vice Chancellors of 11 public sector universities of Balochistan province, after signing the MoUs with them to support the talented and poor students across Balochistan, in a ceremony at PBM Head Office
