Friday, December 12, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosManaging Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Senator Capt. Shaheen Khalid Butt in a...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Senator Capt. Shaheen Khalid Butt in a group photo with Vice Chancellors of 11 public sector universities of Balochistan province, after signing the MoUs with them to support the talented and poor students across Balochistan, in a ceremony at PBM Head Office

Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Senator Capt. Shaheen Khalid Butt in a group photo with Vice Chancellors of 11 public sector universities of Balochistan province, after signing the MoUs with them to support the talented and poor students across Balochistan, in a ceremony at PBM Head Office
APP53-111225 ISLAMABAD: December 11 - Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Senator Capt. Shaheen Khalid Butt in a group photo with Vice Chancellors of 11 public sector universities of Balochistan province, after signing the MoUs with them to support the talented and poor students across Balochistan, in a ceremony at PBM Head Office. APP/ABB/TZD
4
- Advertisement -
Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Senator Capt. Shaheen Khalid Butt in a group photo with Vice Chancellors of 11 public sector universities of Balochistan province, after signing the MoUs with them to support the talented and poor students across Balochistan, in a ceremony at PBM Head Office
APP53-111225
ISLAMABAD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan