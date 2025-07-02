HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosManaging Director Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Muhammad Asim Khichi exchanging views...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Muhammad Asim Khichi exchanging views with High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan, Iqbal Hussain Khan at APP Headquarters.

APP13-020725 ISLAMABAD: July 02 – Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Muhammad Asim Khichi exchanging views with High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan, Iqbal Hussain Khan at APP Headquarters. APP/SMR/MAF/TZD
18
- Advertisement -
Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Muhammad Asim Khichi exchanging views with High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan, Iqbal Hussain Khan at APP Headquarters.
APP13-020725
ISLAMABAD: July 02 – 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan