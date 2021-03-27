Home Photos General Coverage Photos Malangs performing dhamal outside the shrine of Sufi Saint Shah Hussain popularly... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Malangs performing dhamal outside the shrine of Sufi Saint Shah Hussain popularly known as Madho Lal Hussain during the 433rd birth anniversary celebrations Sat, 27 Mar 2021, 7:57 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP42-270321 LAHORE: March 27 - Malangs performing dhamal outside the shrine of Sufi Saint Shah Hussain popularly known as Madho Lal Hussain during the 433rd birth anniversary celebrations. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari APP42-270321 APP43-270321LAHORE: March 27 – A female devotee burning the incense sticks at the shrine of Sufi Saint Shah Hussain popularly known as Madho Lal Hussain during the 433rd birth anniversary celebrations. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Exhibition displaying photographs of historic moments of Pakistan-China friendship held in Beijing China-Pakistan ties force for regional, world peace: Amb. Munir Akram Children enjoying on jumping-jack in front of Peer Ali Muhammad Shah Kaheri Shrine during annual urs celebrations at Right Bank of Indus River near...