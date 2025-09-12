Friday, September 12, 2025
Makeshift shanties of gypsy families inundated in floodwaters at Bhuwana Tehsil near the Chenab River, leaving vulnerable communities in distress

APP02-120925 FAISALABAD: September 12 – Makeshift shanties of gypsy families inundated in floodwaters at Bhuwana Tehsil near the Chenab River, leaving vulnerable communities in distress. APP/TWR/MAF/FHA/SSH
APP02-120925
FAISALABAD
