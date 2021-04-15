Madrassa students waiting for Aazan to break their fast during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak
APP54-150421 LAHORE: April 15 - Madrassa students waiting for Aazan to break their fast during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak. APP photo by Rana Imran

APP52-150421
LAHORE: April 15 – Faithful offering dua before breaking their fast during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak. APP photo by Rana Imran
APP53-150421
LAHORE: April 15 – Senior madrassa students arranging iftar for their joiners to break their fast during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak. APP photo by Rana Imran
