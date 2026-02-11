m Kamal Khan and Cham Nimul during a delegation-level meeting to strengthen Pakistan-Cambodia trade, industrial cooperation and supply chain integration.

Wednesday, February 11, 2026
APP27-110226 ISLAMABAD: February 11 - Jam Kamal Khan and Cham Nimul during a delegation-level meeting to strengthen Pakistan-Cambodia trade, industrial cooperation and supply chain integration. APP/TZD
ISLAMABAD: February 11 – Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan presents a commemorative souvenir to Cambodia’s Minister of Commerce Cham Nimul, marking their commitment to strengthening Pakistan-Cambodia trade and economic cooperation. APP/TZD
ISLAMABAD: February 11 – Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Cambodia’s Minister of Commerce Cham Nimul pose for a photograph in front of the national flags of Pakistan and Cambodia, symbolizing strengthened bilateral trade and economic partnership. APP/TZD
