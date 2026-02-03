Tuesday, February 3, 2026
Lt. General Dauren Kosanov, Minister of Defence of the Republic of Kazakhstan, calls on Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

Lt. General Dauren Kosanov, Minister of Defence of the Republic of Kazakhstan, calls on Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif.
ISLAMABAD: February 03 – 
