PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos LONDON: September 27 High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmed Khan presenting souvenir to Jonathon Lord MP and Mayor of Woking Cllr Beryl Hunwicks on the occasion of a friendly cricket match in Woking. APP Sun, 27 Sep 2020, 8:28 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP37-27 LONDON: September 27 High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmed Khan presenting souvenir to Jonathon Lord MP and Mayor of Woking Cllr Beryl Hunwicks on the occasion of a friendly cricket match in Woking. APP APP37-27