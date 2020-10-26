Home Photos National Photos LONDON: October 26 – High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan with the team... PhotosNational Photos LONDON: October 26 – High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan with the team of UK Export Finance (UKEF) and Oxon Global at the Pakistan High Commission. APP Mon, 26 Oct 2020, 11:39 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP64-26 LONDON: October 26 - High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan with the team of UK Export Finance (UKEF) and Oxon Global at the Pakistan High Commission. APP APP64-26 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: October 01 High Commissioner of Malaysia in Pakistan Ikram Mohammad Ibrahim calls on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Syed Amin ul... Moazzam urges Consuls General of Pakistan to highlight Kashmir issue LONDON: September 25 Sahibzada Jahangir, Spokesperson of Prime Minister On Trade & Investment in UK & Europe, in a courtesy call on High...