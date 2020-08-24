PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos LONDON: August 24 – High Commissioner of Pakistan to the UK, Muhammad Nafees Zakaria in a group photo with Woking Cricket Team at the Woking Cricket Ground. Legendary cricketer Zaheer Abbas also present. APP August 24, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP62-24 LONDON: August 24 - High Commissioner of Pakistan to the UK, Muhammad Nafees Zakaria in a group photo with Woking Cricket Team at the Woking Cricket Ground. Legendary cricketer Zaheer Abbas also present. APP APP62-24 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: August 24 Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in a group photo with Ms. Gabriela Cuevas Barron, President of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) at Parliament House. APP