ALSO READ LONDON: August 12 - High Commissioner of Pakistan to the UK, Muhammad Nafees Zakaria presenting a laptop and a certificate of recognition to an exceptionally talented British Pakistani student Nadub Gill who recently made his name to Guinness World Records for his master maths skills in a ceremony at Pakistan High Commission. Lord Sheikh, Baroness Shas Sheehan and parents of the child are also present. APP
