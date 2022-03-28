PhotosNational Photos Lieutenant General Nigar Johar, HI (M), Director General Medical Services (Inter Services) of Pakistan Army and Surgeon General of Pakistan called on Ambassador Masood Khan at Pakistan Embassy Washington DC Mon, 28 Mar 2022, 11:38 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP45-280322 WASHINGTON: March 28 - Lieutenant General Nigar Johar, HI (M), Director General Medical Services (Inter Services) of Pakistan Army and Surgeon General of Pakistan called on Ambassador Masood Khan at Pakistan Embassy Washington DC. APP WASHINGTON