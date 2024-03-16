Leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khawaja Ahmad Hassan calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khawaja Ahmad Hassan calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif
APP27-160324 LAHORE: March 16 – Leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khawaja Ahmad Hassan calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. APP/FHA
Leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khawaja Ahmad Hassan calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif
APP27-160324
LAHORE: March 16 –

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services