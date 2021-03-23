Home Photos General Coverage Photos Lawyers of Ideology Pakistan Council are expressing solidarity in front of Minar...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosLawyers of Ideology Pakistan Council are expressing solidarity in front of Minar Pakistan on the occasion of Pakistan Day at Minar Pakistan Ground Tue, 23 Mar 2021, 9:50 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP56-230321 LAHORE: March 23 Lawyers of Ideology Pakistan Council are expressing solidarity in front of Minar Pakistan on the occasion of Pakistan Day at Minar Pakistan Ground. APP Photo Amir KhanAPP56-230321ALSO READ Pakistan put on path as envisioned by founding fathers: ShibliRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORPakistan High Commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan hoisting national flag to mark the Pakistan Day at the Pakistan High CommissionStudents singing national song during function to celebrate Pakistan DayPolice official giving flowers to front line heath workers during Pakistan Day celebrations at Civil Hospital