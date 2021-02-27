Lawyer casting his vote during election of High Court Bar Association 2021-22

Home Photos General Coverage Photos Lawyer casting his vote during election of High Court Bar Association 2021-22PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosLawyer casting his vote during election of High Court Bar Association 2021-22 Sat, 27 Feb 2021, 7:20 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP33-27 MULTAN: February 27 - Former Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana casting his vote during election of High Court Bar Association 2021-22. APP photo by Tanveer BukhariAPP31-27APP32-27APP33-27RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA view of massive traffic jam in front of High CourtFederal Cabinet forms committee to probe Broadsheet matterHeavy machinery busy in construction work near Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench in the outskirts of the city