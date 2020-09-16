PhotosFeature Photos LARKANA: September 16 A view of stagnant sewerage water accumulated at Old Fish Market Road creating problems for pedestrians and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Wed, 16 Sep 2020, 6:02 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP27-16 LARKANA: September 16 A view of stagnant sewerage water accumulated at Old Fish Market Road creating problems for pedestrians and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP27-16