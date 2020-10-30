Home Photos Feature Photos LARKANA: October 30 A large number of children getting food distribute... PhotosFeature Photos LARKANA: October 30 A large number of children getting food distribute by volunteers during Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Fri, 30 Oct 2020, 9:33 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP49-30 LARKANA: October 30 A large number of children getting food distribute by volunteers during Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP49-30 ALSO READ Eid Milad celebrated at Peshawar Mor Panah Gah RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR CHINIOT: October 30 – A large number of people participating in the procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).... LARKANA: October 30 A large number of people participating in the procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).... LARKANA: October 30 Children people participating in the procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). APP photo by...