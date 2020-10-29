LARKANA: October 29  A vendor displaying flags on a customer car in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar
APP22-29 LARKANA: October 29  A vendor displaying flags on a customer car in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar
APP22-29

ALSO READ  MULTAN: October 27 - President Young Pakistani organization Naeem Iqbal in group photo with the students during Naat Khawani Competition in connection with Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). APP photo by Safdar Abbas

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR