Home Photos Feature Photos LARKANA: October 21 Gypsy children eating food near a hotel at... PhotosFeature Photos LARKANA: October 21 Gypsy children eating food near a hotel at Station Road. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Wed, 21 Oct 2020, 3:37 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP21-21 LARKANA: October 21 Gypsy children eating food near a hotel at Station Road. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP21-21 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR HYDERABAD: October 09 Gypsy children filling their pots with drinking water from hand pump at Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan LARKANA: July 07 – A squirrel eating food at a local park. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar PESHAWAR: July 06 Gypsy children bathing through hand pump to get relief from hot weather at Ring Road. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum