Home Photos Feature Photos LARKANA: October 21 A vendor arranging and displaying grapes to attract... PhotosFeature Photos LARKANA: October 21 A vendor arranging and displaying grapes to attract customers at his roadside setup. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Wed, 21 Oct 2020, 3:36 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP20-21 LARKANA: October 21 A vendor arranging and displaying grapes to attract customers at his roadside setup. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP20-21 ALSO READ RAWALPINDI: October 20 - A vendor displaying sparrows to attract customers to be freed as mercy at his roadside setup at Chaklala. APP photo by Abid Zia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RAWALPINDI: October 20 – A vendor displaying different kind of dry fruits to attract the customers at his roadside setup at Committee Chowk. APP... RAWALPINDI: October 20 – A vendor displaying sparrows to attract customers to be freed as mercy at his roadside setup at Chaklala. APP photo... MULTAN: August 28 – A vendor carrying a basket of roosters on his head while shuttling at bird market. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri