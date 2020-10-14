LARKANA: October 14  Assistant Commissioner City Ahmed Ali Soomro checking price list during his surprise visit at Fruit and Vegetable Market. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar
APP18-14 LARKANA: October 14  Assistant Commissioner City Ahmed Ali Soomro checking price list during his surprise visit at Fruit and Vegetable Market. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar
APP18-14

Sponsored Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR