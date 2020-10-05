Home Photos Feature Photos LARKANA: October 05 – A labourer unloading eggs from delivery truck at... PhotosFeature Photos LARKANA: October 05 – A labourer unloading eggs from delivery truck at local market. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Mon, 5 Oct 2020, 10:57 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP40-05 LARKANA: October 05 - A labourer unloading eggs from delivery truck at local market. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP40-05 LARKANA: October 05 - A labourer unloading eggs from delivery truck at local market. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP40-05 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RAWALPINDI: September 30 – A painter painting the body of a delivery truck at his workplace at Pirwahdi. APP photo by Abid Zia RAWALPINDI: September 03 – An elderly labourer on the way pulling hand cart loaded with luggage to be delivered at shops at Committee Chowk.... LARKANA: August 18 – A laborer busy in unloading the corn cobs from delivery truck at Fruit Market. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar