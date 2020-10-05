LARKANA: October 05 - A labourer unloading eggs from delivery truck at local market. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar
APP40-05 LARKANA: October 05 - A labourer unloading eggs from delivery truck at local market. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP40-05 LARKANA: October 05 - A labourer unloading eggs from delivery truck at local market. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar
APP40-05

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR