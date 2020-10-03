Home Photos Feature Photos LARKANA: October 03 Passengers traveling on the rooftop of a van... PhotosFeature Photos LARKANA: October 03 Passengers traveling on the rooftop of a van at Ratodero-Shikarpur Road may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Sat, 3 Oct 2020, 5:30 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP11-03 LARKANA: October 03 Passengers traveling on the rooftop of a van at Ratodero-Shikarpur Road may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP11-03 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR MULTAN: August 28 – Passengers traveling on the rooftop of a van during heavy monsoon rain may cause any mishap and needs the attention... LARKANA: July 15 – Passengers traveling on the rooftop of a van at Rasheed Wagon Road may cause any mishap and needs the attention...