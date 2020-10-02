Home Photos Feature Photos LARKANA: October 02 Youngsters busy in fishing in Rice Canal. APP... PhotosFeature Photos LARKANA: October 02 Youngsters busy in fishing in Rice Canal. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Fri, 2 Oct 2020, 11:01 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP31-02 LARKANA: October 02 Youngsters busy in fishing in Rice Canal. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP31-02 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LARKANA: September 14 A youngster walking on the herd of buffaloes bathing in Rice Canal. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar LARKANA: August 31 – A view of the two buffaloes fight at Rice Canal. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Swimming, boating, fishing banned in Islamabad due to heavy rainfall