LARKANA: August 14  Members of the National Peace Council participating in a rally to mark the Independent Day of Pakistan. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar

LARKANA: August 14  Members of the National Peace Council participating in a rally to mark the Independent Day of Pakistan. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar
APP79-14 LARKANA: August 14  Members of the National Peace Council participating in a rally to mark the Independent Day of Pakistan. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar
APP79-14

ALSO READ  PESHAWAR: August 14  Mohmand Zalmi Welfare organization members holding Pakistan Zindabad rally to mark Independence Day in front of Qilla Balasar. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR