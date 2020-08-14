PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos LARKANA: August 14 Members of the National Peace Council participating in a rally to mark the Independent Day of Pakistan. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar August 15, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP79-14 LARKANA: August 14 Members of the National Peace Council participating in a rally to mark the Independent Day of Pakistan. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP79-14 ALSO READ PESHAWAR: August 14 Mohmand Zalmi Welfare organization members holding Pakistan Zindabad rally to mark Independence Day in front of Qilla Balasar. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum