LARKANA: August 13 – A police official displaying national flag on the police mobile as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar

LARKANA: August 13 - A police official displaying national flag on the police mobile as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar
APP35-13 LARKANA: August 13 - A police official displaying national flag on the police mobile as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar
APP35-13

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR