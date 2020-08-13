PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos LARKANA: August 13 – A police official displaying national flag on the police mobile as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar August 13, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP35-13 LARKANA: August 13 - A police official displaying national flag on the police mobile as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP35-13