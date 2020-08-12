PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos LARKANA: August 12 Youngsters selecting & purchasing national flags and other stuff from a vendor as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar August 12, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP20-12 LARKANA: August 12 Youngsters selecting & purchasing national flags and other stuff from a vendor as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP20-12 ALSO READ RAWALPINDI: August 11 - Vendors displaying national flags and other stuff to attract the customers at Murree Road as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Abid Zia