PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos LARKANA: August 12 A vendor displaying national flags and other stuff to attract the customers at Jinnah Bagh Road as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar August 12, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP24-12 LARKANA: August 12 A vendor displaying national flags and other stuff to attract the customers at Jinnah Bagh Road as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP24-12 ALSO READ MULTAN: August 12 - A young vendor painting the face of a girl with national flag as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri