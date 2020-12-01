Home Photos General Coverage Photos Large number of deserving people waiting for their turn outside a bank... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Large number of deserving people waiting for their turn outside a bank to withdraw cash under Ehsaas Cash Program without following the SOPs of corona virus Tue, 1 Dec 2020, 6:32 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP21-011220 HYDERABAD: December 01 Large number of deserving people waiting for their turn outside a bank to withdraw cash under Ehsaas Cash Program without following the SOPs of corona virus. APP photo by Akram Ali APP21-011220 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR UMERKOT: November 07 Edhi workers distribute Rashan bags among deserving people at Ratan Bheel village. APP photo by Akram Ali UMERKOT: November 07 Edhi workers distribute Rashan bags among deserving people at Bachao Band village. APP photo by Akram Ali LARKANA: October 09 A person distributing free food among the deserving people at Qaim Shah Bukhari Road. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar