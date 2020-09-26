PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos LAHORE: September 26 – Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood talking to media persons during his visit to NCA. APP photo by Ashraf Ch Sat, 26 Sep 2020, 6:49 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP21-26 LAHORE: September 26 - Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood talking to media persons during his visit to NCA. APP photo by Ashraf Ch APP21-26 ALSO READ LAHORE: September 26 - Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood is chairing 49th meeting of Board of Governors of National College of Arts at NCA. APP