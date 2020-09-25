PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos LAHORE: September 25 Federal Minister for Railway Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed plants a sapling under the Prime Minister Clean And Green Program at Railway Workshop. APP photo by Ashraf Ch Fri, 25 Sep 2020, 7:16 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP35-25 LAHORE: September 25 Federal Minister for Railway Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed plants a sapling under the Prime Minister Clean And Green Program at Railway Workshop. APP photo by Ashraf Ch APP35-25 ALSO READ LAHORE: September 25 Federal Minister For Railway Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed addressing after planting tree under the Prime Minister Clean And Green Program at Railway Workshop. APP photo by Ashraf Ch