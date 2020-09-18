PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos LAHORE: September 18 Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ejaz Allam Augustine talking to media persons during his visit to blood camp for thelesimia patient at Society Clinic. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch Fri, 18 Sep 2020, 5:54 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP33-18 LAHORE: September 18 Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ejaz Allam Augustine talking to media persons during his visit to blood camp for thelesimia patient at Society Clinic. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch APP33-18