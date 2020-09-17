PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos LAHORE: September 17 Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmeen Rashid leading a walk on the occasion of World Safety Day. APP Thu, 17 Sep 2020, 7:59 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP50-17 LAHORE: September 17 Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmeen Rashid leading a walk on the occasion of World Safety Day. APP APP50-17 ALSO READ LAHORE: September 17 Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmeen Rashid along with Chief Secretary Punjab presiding over a meeting regarding anti polio campaign. APP