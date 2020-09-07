LAHORE: September 06 – Renowned musician Dawood performing on the stage during musical performance organized by Arts Council. APP photo by Ashraf Ch

LAHORE: September 06 - Renowned musician Dawood performing on the stage during musical performance organized by Arts Council. APP photo by Ashraf Ch
ALSO READ  LAHORE: September 06 - Classical singer Ustad Hamid Ali Khan performing on the stage during musical performance organized by Arts Council. APP photo by Ashraf Ch

