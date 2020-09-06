LAHORE: September 06 – Autobiography of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed named “Lal Haveli Say Aqwam-i-Muthida Tak” unveiled. Government Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar is Chief Guest on the occasion. APP photo by Javed Qureshi

LAHORE: September 06 - Autobiography of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed named
APP47-06 LAHORE: September 06 - Autobiography of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed named "Lal Haveli Say Aqwam-i-Muthida Tak" unveiled. Government Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar is Chief Guest on the occasion. APP photo by Javed Qureshi
APP47-06

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR