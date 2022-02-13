PhotosSports Photos Lahore Qalanders Player celebrates after dismissal of Quetta Gladiators player Ahsan Ali out by Rashid Khan during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Lahore Qalanders and Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium Sun, 13 Feb 2022, 9:41 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP44-130222 LAHORE: February 13 - Lahore Qalanders Player celebrates after dismissal of Quetta Gladiators player Ahsan Ali out by Rashid Khan during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Lahore Qalanders and Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari APP44-130222 LAHORE: APP45-130222 LAHORE: February 13 – Lahore Qalanders Player Kamran Ghullam run out the Quetta Gladiators player Sarfraz Ahmed during Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Lahore Qalanders and Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari APP46-130222 LAHORE: February 13 – Lahore Qalanders player Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled to Quetta Gladiators player James Vince during Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Lahore Qalanders and Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari