Lahore Qalanders Player celebrates after dismissal of Quetta Gladiators player Ahsan Ali out by Rashid Khan during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Lahore Qalanders and Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

Lahore Qalanders Player celebrates after dismissal of Quetta Gladiators player Ahsan Ali out by Rashid Khan during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Lahore Qalanders and Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium
APP44-130222 LAHORE: February 13 - Lahore Qalanders Player celebrates after dismissal of Quetta Gladiators player Ahsan Ali out by Rashid Khan during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Lahore Qalanders and Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari
Lahore Qalanders Player celebrates after dismissal of Quetta Gladiators player Ahsan Ali out by Rashid Khan during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Lahore Qalanders and Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium
APP44-130222 LAHORE:
Lahore Qalanders Player celebrates after dismissal of Quetta Gladiators player Ahsan Ali out by Rashid Khan during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Lahore Qalanders and Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium
APP45-130222 LAHORE: February 13 – Lahore Qalanders Player Kamran Ghullam run out the Quetta Gladiators player Sarfraz Ahmed during Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Lahore Qalanders and Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari
Lahore Qalanders Player celebrates after dismissal of Quetta Gladiators player Ahsan Ali out by Rashid Khan during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Lahore Qalanders and Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium
APP46-130222 LAHORE: February 13 – Lahore Qalanders player Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled to Quetta Gladiators player James Vince during Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Lahore Qalanders and Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Babar Azam playing a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Peshwar Zalmi and Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium.

Babar Azam playing a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Peshwar Zalmi and Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Cricket...

Peshawar Zalmi player Hazratullah Zazai playing during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

Peshawar Zalmi player Hazratullah Zazai playing during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi...

Lahore Qalandars halted winning run of Multan Sultans with 52 runs win in PSL

20-bed temporary hospital established at National Hockey Stadium for PSL-7: DG, SBP

20-bed temporary hospital established at National Hockey Stadium for PSL-7: DG, SBP

NCOC allows U12s to attend PSL 2022 matches in Lahore

NCOC allows U12s to attend PSL 2022 matches in Lahore

Before the PSL match at Lahore Gaddafi Stadium, Staff is busy in clearing the road outside the main gate

Before the PSL match at Lahore Gaddafi Stadium, Staff is busy in clearing the road outside the main gate

NCOC allows PSL matches with 50% vaccinated individuals in stadium

NCOC allows PSL matches with 50% vaccinated individuals in stadium

Spectators enjoying the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match playing between Islamabad United and Karachi King at the National Cricket Stadium

Spectators enjoying the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match playing between Islamabad United and Karachi King at the National Cricket Stadium

Islamabad United Shahdab Khan and Colin Munro runs during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars at the National Cricket Stadium

Islamabad United Shahdab Khan and Colin Munro runs during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars at...

Peshawar Zalmi batsman Kamran Akmal and Hazrat Ullah Zazai runs during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi at the National Cricket Stadium

Peshawar Zalmi batsman Kamran Akmal and Hazrat Ullah Zazai runs during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and...

NCOC allows U12s to attend PSL 2022 matches in Lahore

Spectators enjoying while watching the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United at the National Cricket Stadium

Spectators enjoying while watching Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars at National Cricket Stadium

Spectators enjoying while watching Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars at National Cricket Stadium