Lahore Qalanders batter Kamran Ghulam playing shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalander at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium Fri, 25 Feb 2022, 10:38 PM

APP46-250222 LAHORE: February 25 - Lahore Qalanders batter Kamran Ghulam playing shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalander at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari

APP47-250222 LAHORE: February 25 – Islamabad Uniteds wicket keeper runs out the Lahore Qalander,s HC Brook during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalander at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari

APP48-250222 LAHORE: February 25 – Islamabad United players celebrated the wicket of Lahore Qalanders Phil Salt bowled by Liam Dawson during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalander at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari

APP49-250222 LAHORE: February 25 – Lahore Qalanders batter Phil Salt bowled out by Liam Dawson during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalander at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari

APP50-250222 LAHORE: February 25 – Lahore Qalanders players celebrate the wicket of Islamabad Uniteds Paul Stirling by Shaheen Shah Afridi during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalanders at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari