22.7 C
Islamabad
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosLahore Qalandars' Shaheen Shah Afridi appealing for LBW of Islamabad United's batter...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Lahore Qalandars’ Shaheen Shah Afridi appealing for LBW of Islamabad United’s batter Colin Munro during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars’ at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Shah Afridi appealing for LBW of Islamabad United's batter Colin Munro during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars' at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
APP71-110425 RAWALPINDI: April 11 - Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Shah Afridi appealing for LBW of Islamabad United's batter Colin Munro during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars' at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. APP/QSM/FHA
10
- Advertisement -
Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Shah Afridi appealing for LBW of Islamabad United's batter Colin Munro during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars' at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
APP71-110425
RAWALPINDI
Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Shah Afridi appealing for LBW of Islamabad United's batter Colin Munro during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars' at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
APP72-110425
RAWALPINDI
Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Shah Afridi appealing for LBW of Islamabad United's batter Colin Munro during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars' at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
APP73-110425
RAWALPINDI
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan