Home Photos National Photos LAHORE: October 31 – Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood addressing Solidarity with... PhotosNational Photos LAHORE: October 31 – Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood addressing Solidarity with Tiger Force at Awan-e-Iqbal . APP photo by Aamir Khan Sat, 31 Oct 2020, 9:15 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP28-31 LAHORE: October 31 - Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood addressing Solidarity with Tiger Force at Awan-e-Iqbal . APP photo by Aamir Khan APP28-31 ALSO READ LAHORE: October 31 - Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood addressing Solidarity with Tiger Force at Awan-e-Iqbal. APP photo by Aamir Khan RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LAHORE: October 31 – Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood addressing Solidarity with Tiger Force at Awan-e-Iqbal. APP photo by Aamir Khan