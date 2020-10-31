LAHORE: October 31 - Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood addressing Solidarity with Tiger Force at Awan-e-Iqbal . APP photo by Aamir Khan
APP28-31 LAHORE: October 31 - Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood addressing Solidarity with Tiger Force at Awan-e-Iqbal . APP photo by Aamir Khan
APP28-31

ALSO READ  LAHORE: October 31 - Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood addressing Solidarity with Tiger Force at Awan-e-Iqbal. APP photo by Aamir Khan

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR