LAHORE: October 31 An attractive night view celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). APP photo by Amir Khan Sat, 31 Oct 2020, 9:16 PM

KARACHI: October 30 A large number of people participating in Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at M A Jinnah Road. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi

LAHORE: October 31 – Volunteers distributing free food among participant of procession to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). APP photo by Amir Khan

ISLAMABAD: October 30 – SAPM Dr. Sania Nishtar celebrates Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) with labourers at Mandi More Panagah. APP

ISLAMABAD: October 30 – SAPM Dr. Sania Nishtar joins Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) celebrations with children at Darul Ehsaas Orphanage in H-13. APP