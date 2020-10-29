Home Photos Feature Photos LAHORE: October 29 – A man decorates street in connection with Eid... PhotosFeature Photos LAHORE: October 29 – A man decorates street in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi(SAWW) Celebrations. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari Thu, 29 Oct 2020, 11:21 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP47-29 LAHORE: October 29 - A man decorates street in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi(SAWW) Celebrations. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP47-29 ALSO READ SARGODHA: October 29 Vendor busy in packing vermicelli in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) at urdu bzar. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LAHORE: October 29 – An illuminated view of Jamia Masjid Babul Islam decorated with colorful lights in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi(SAWW) Celebrations. APP photo... LAHORE: October 29 – A decorated view of Bazar and streets in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi(SAWW) Celebration. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari LAHORE: October 29 – A decorated view of Bazar and streets in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi(SAWW) Celebration. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari