LAHORE: October 29 - A man decorates street in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi(SAWW) Celebrations. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP47-29 LAHORE: October 29 - A man decorates street in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi(SAWW) Celebrations. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP47-29

ALSO READ  SARGODHA: October 29  Vendor busy in packing vermicelli in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) at urdu bzar. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR