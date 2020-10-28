LAHORE: October 28  A health worker marking the house after administering anti polio drops to child during 5-day Anti-Polio Drive. APP photo by Ashraf Ch
APP19-28 LAHORE: October 28  A health worker marking the house after administering anti polio drops to child during 5-day Anti-Polio Drive. APP photo by Ashraf Ch
APP19-28

ALSO READ  MULTAN: October 26 - A health worker administering anti polio drops to child at Cantt Railway Station during 5-day Anti-Polio Drive. APP photo by Safdar Abbas

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR