LAHORE: October 28 A health worker marking the house after administering anti polio drops to child during 5-day Anti-Polio Drive. APP photo by Ashraf Ch Wed, 28 Oct 2020, 8:05 PM

MULTAN: October 26 - A health worker administering anti polio drops to child at Cantt Railway Station during 5-day Anti-Polio Drive. APP photo by Safdar Abbas

LAHORE: October 28 A health worker administering anti polio drops to child during 5-day Anti-Polio Drive. APP photo by Ashraf Ch

SIALKOT: October 26 Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Ch. Muhammad Akhalaq and DC Zeshan Javaid administering anti polio drops to kick-off anti-polio...