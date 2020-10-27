Home Photos National Photos LAHORE: October 27 – President Dr. Arif Alvi giving away award to... PhotosNational Photos LAHORE: October 27 – President Dr. Arif Alvi giving away award to the family of a Corona Hero who died in the line of duty due to Covid-19 at Governor House. APP photo by Rana Imran Wed, 28 Oct 2020, 1:10 AM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP85-27 LAHORE: October 27 - President Dr. Arif Alvi giving away award to the family of a Corona Hero who died in the line of duty due to Covid-19 at Governor House. APP photo by Rana Imran APP85-27 ALSO READ LAHORE: October 27 - President Dr. Arif Alvi giving away award to Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on his services regarding COVID-19 at Governor House. APP photo by Rana Imran RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LAHORE: October 27 – President Dr. Arif Alvi giving away award to Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar on his services regarding COVID-19 at Governor... LAHORE: October 27 – President Dr. Arif Alvi giving away award to Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on his services regarding COVID-19 at... LAHORE: October 27 – President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing at the Conferment of Awards to the Corona Heroes ceremony at Governor House. APP photo...