Home Photos National Photos LAHORE: October 27 – First Lady Mrs. Samina Arif Alvi receiving award... PhotosNational Photos LAHORE: October 27 – First Lady Mrs. Samina Arif Alvi receiving award for her services about breast cancer awareness at Governor House. APP photo by Rana Imran Wed, 28 Oct 2020, 1:14 AM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP88-27 LAHORE: October 27 - First Lady Mrs. Samina Arif Alvi receiving award for her services about breast cancer awareness at Governor House. APP photo by Rana Imran APP88-27 ALSO READ KARACHI: October 27 A view of the Pink Illumination State Bank of Pakistan building on the eve of Breast Cancer Awareness to mark Pink Ribbon Month. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR KARACHI: October 27 A view of the Pink Illumination State Bank of Pakistan building on the eve of Breast Cancer Awareness to mark... KARACHI: October 27 Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Dr. Reza Baqir speaks during ceremony on the occasion of the Pink Illumination at State... KARACHI: October 27 – A group photograph of Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Dr. Reza Baqir with guests during ceremony on the occasion of...