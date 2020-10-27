Home Photos General Coverage Photos LAHORE: October 27 – First Lady Mrs. Samina Arif Alvi addressing to... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos LAHORE: October 27 – First Lady Mrs. Samina Arif Alvi addressing to the Breast Cancer Awareness Program at Shaukhat Khanum Hospital. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari Wed, 28 Oct 2020, 12:22 AM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP65-27 LAHORE: October 27 - First Lady Mrs. Samina Arif Alvi addressing to the Breast Cancer Awareness Program at Shaukhat Khanum Hospital. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari APP65-27 ALSO READ LAHORE: October 26 - Begum Parveen Sarwar, wife of Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar addressing to the Breast Cancer Awareness Program at Governor House. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LAHORE: October 26 – Begum Parveen Sarwar, wife of Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar addressing to the Breast Cancer Awareness Program at Governor House.... LAHORE: October 26 – First Lady Mrs. Samina Arif Alvi addressing to the Breast Cancer Awareness Program at Governor House. APP Photo by Mustafa... KARACHI: October 25 – First Lady Mrs. Samina Arif Alvi addressing to the Breast Cancer Awareness Program Lets Defeat Breast Cancer Together organized by...