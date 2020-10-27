LAHORE: October 27 - First Lady Mrs. Samina Arif Alvi addressing to the Breast Cancer Awareness Program at Shaukhat Khanum Hospital. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari
ALSO READ  LAHORE: October 26 - Begum Parveen Sarwar, wife of Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar addressing to the Breast Cancer Awareness Program at Governor House. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari

