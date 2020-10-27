Home Photos Feature Photos LAHORE: October 27 – Activists of Youth Forum for Kashmir holding placards... PhotosFeature Photos LAHORE: October 27 – Activists of Youth Forum for Kashmir holding placards during a protest to mark Kashmir Black Day in solidarity with Kashmiris. APP photo by Amir Khan Tue, 27 Oct 2020, 11:00 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP27-27 LAHORE: October 27 - Activists of Youth Forum for Kashmir holding placards during a protest to mark Kashmir Black Day in solidarity with Kashmiris. APP photo by Amir Khan APP27-27 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: October 27 - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz viewing Photographic & Painting exhibition to observe Kashmir Black Day at Lok Virsa. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: October 27 – Senator Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting addressing the event held to express solidarity with Kashmiri Youth on... LONDON: October 27 Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK Moazzam Ahmad Khan laying flowers in front of the photos of the Kashmiri victims... ANKARA: October 27 – Ambassador Syrus Qazi addressing guests during Kashmir Black Day event. APP