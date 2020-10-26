Home Photos Feature Photos LAHORE: October 26 – People laying chaddar at shrine of Mian Mir... PhotosFeature Photos LAHORE: October 26 – People laying chaddar at shrine of Mian Mir during urs celebrations. APP photo by Amir Khan Mon, 26 Oct 2020, 11:21 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP54-26 LAHORE: October 26 - People laying chaddar at shrine of Mian Mir during urs celebrations. APP photo by Amir Khan APP54-26 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Urs celebrations of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh continues