Home Photos General Coverage Photos LAHORE: October 26 – First Lady Mrs. Samina Arif Alvi addressing to... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos LAHORE: October 26 – First Lady Mrs. Samina Arif Alvi addressing to the Breast Cancer Awareness Program at Governor House. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari Mon, 26 Oct 2020, 11:25 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP59-26 LAHORE: October 26 - First Lady Mrs. Samina Arif Alvi addressing to the Breast Cancer Awareness Program at Governor House. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari APP59-26 ALSO READ KARACHI: October 25 - First Lady Mrs. Samina Arif Alvi addressing to the Breast Cancer Awareness Program at Lady Dufferin Hospital. APP photo M. Saeed Qureshi RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LAHORE: October 26 – Begum Parveen Sarwar, wife of Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar addressing to the Breast Cancer Awareness Program at Governor House.... LAHORE: October 26 – President Dr. Arif Alvi in a meeting with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at Governor House. APP Photo by Mustafa... KARACHI: October 25 – First Lady Mrs. Samina Arif Alvi addressing to the Breast Cancer Awareness Program Lets Defeat Breast Cancer Together organized by...